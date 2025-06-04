Zelenskiy's Bold Ceasefire Proposal Amid Russo-Ukrainian Tensions

In a significant diplomatic move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy advocated for a ceasefire with Russia until a face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin could occur.

During a briefing in Kyiv, Zelenskiy expressed confidence that such a proposal would receive backing from international partners, emphasizing the importance of peace ahead of negotiations.

This initiative reflects efforts to ease tensions between the two nations as both leaders prepare for crucial discussions aimed at resolving ongoing conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)