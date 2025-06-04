Zelenskiy's Bold Ceasefire Proposal Amid Russo-Ukrainian Tensions
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy suggested a temporary ceasefire with Russia until he meets President Vladimir Putin. Zelenskiy made this proposal during a briefing in Kyiv, hoping for international support. The initiative aims to alleviate conflict ahead of high-level talks between Ukraine and Russia.
In a significant diplomatic move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy advocated for a ceasefire with Russia until a face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin could occur.
During a briefing in Kyiv, Zelenskiy expressed confidence that such a proposal would receive backing from international partners, emphasizing the importance of peace ahead of negotiations.
This initiative reflects efforts to ease tensions between the two nations as both leaders prepare for crucial discussions aimed at resolving ongoing conflicts.
