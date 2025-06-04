Celebration Chaos: RCB's IPL Triumph Shadowed by Tragedy

The joyous occasion of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2025 title win devolved into heartbreak as a stampede marred the celebration at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium. On Wednesday, the BJP and its allies directed sharp criticism at the Karnataka Government, accusing it of mishandling the event and endangering public safety.

Opposition parties in Karnataka, including the Janata Dal (Secular), have harshly criticized the Congress-led administration, attributing the chaos to a systemic failure in planning and crowd management. BJP leader CT Ravi commented on social media, labeling the tragedy as 'state-sponsored murder,' highlighting alleged administrative negligence.

Echoing the concerns, JDS leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy condemned the government for its lack of preparation and crowd control, attributing the loss of six lives to what he called 'criminal negligence.' The incident has overshadowed RCB's victory against Punjab Kings, raising questions about public safety at large-scale events.

(With inputs from agencies.)