Left Menu

Karnataka's AI Centre of Excellence: Transforming Digital Frontiers

The Karnataka government approved an AI Centre of Excellence to boost digital transformation. Set up with NASSCOM and a budget of Rs 20 crore, it aims to bolster AI, robotics, and more, supporting start-ups and fostering industry ties for innovation in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-01-2026 21:44 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 21:44 IST
Karnataka's AI Centre of Excellence: Transforming Digital Frontiers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government has greenlit the establishment of an AI Centre of Excellence aimed at expediting digital transformation across various sectors, according to officials.

This centre, sanctioned by the Department of Electronics, IT, Biotechnology and Science & Technology, will be located at KEONICS in HSR Layout, in collaboration with NASSCOM. The project will see an investment of Rs 20 crore spread over four years, with funding shared among MeitY, the Karnataka government, and industry partners following a 40:40:20 model.

Named the Centre for Applied AI for Tech Solutions (CATS), this hub will prioritize artificial intelligence, robotics, automation, supply chain optimization, and digital transformation. It aims to reinforce Karnataka's innovation ecosystem by enabling start-ups, MSMEs, industry players, research institutions, and academia. The initiative envisions partnerships with global technology and industry experts. Over the next four years, the centre aims to develop labs and testing facilities, support deep-tech start-ups, facilitate industry collaborations, and spur technology commercialization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rethinking Cabin Comfort: The Economy Squeeze in Air Travel

Rethinking Cabin Comfort: The Economy Squeeze in Air Travel

 Global
2
Trump Administration Expands Controversial Mexico City Policy

Trump Administration Expands Controversial Mexico City Policy

 Global
3
Zelenskyy Urges European Allies to Strengthen Stance Against Russian Aggression

Zelenskyy Urges European Allies to Strengthen Stance Against Russian Aggress...

 Switzerland
4
Jack Smith Faces Intense Scrutiny Over Prosecutions Against Trump: Allegations of Political Bias

Jack Smith Faces Intense Scrutiny Over Prosecutions Against Trump: Allegatio...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026