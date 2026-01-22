Karnataka's AI Centre of Excellence: Transforming Digital Frontiers

The Karnataka government has greenlit the establishment of an AI Centre of Excellence aimed at expediting digital transformation across various sectors, according to officials.

This centre, sanctioned by the Department of Electronics, IT, Biotechnology and Science & Technology, will be located at KEONICS in HSR Layout, in collaboration with NASSCOM. The project will see an investment of Rs 20 crore spread over four years, with funding shared among MeitY, the Karnataka government, and industry partners following a 40:40:20 model.

Named the Centre for Applied AI for Tech Solutions (CATS), this hub will prioritize artificial intelligence, robotics, automation, supply chain optimization, and digital transformation. It aims to reinforce Karnataka's innovation ecosystem by enabling start-ups, MSMEs, industry players, research institutions, and academia. The initiative envisions partnerships with global technology and industry experts. Over the next four years, the centre aims to develop labs and testing facilities, support deep-tech start-ups, facilitate industry collaborations, and spur technology commercialization.

(With inputs from agencies.)