U.S. Job Growth Stalls with Lowest Increase in Over Two Years

In May, U.S. private employers added only 37,000 jobs, the smallest increase in over two years. Data from ADP suggests an easing labor market amid economic uncertainty from tariffs. Economists had expected larger gains, but recent trends show a steady decline in private sector employment estimates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 19:07 IST
In a significant slowdown, U.S. private employers added only 37,000 jobs in May, the smallest gain recorded in over two years, according to the ADP National Employment Report. The figures highlight a labor market grappling with economic uncertainties linked to the current administration's tariff policies.

Despite economists' expectations of a 110,000 job increase, the new data marks a stark contrast to the initially reported 62,000-job addition in April, later revised to 60,000. The report, a collaboration between ADP and Stanford Digital Economy Lab, does not correlate with forthcoming labor statistics from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, due Friday.

Commenting on the trends, Oliver Allen at Pantheon Macroeconomics suggested skepticism towards the ADP report due to its inconsistent accuracy. The service sector, however, showed resilience, contributing 36,000 new positions, while goods-producing sectors suffered losses, particularly in manufacturing and mining.

