Punjab's War on Drugs: Strategic Review Meeting Emphasizes Enforcement and Prevention

In a high-level meeting, Punjab Police's top brass reviewed the Yudh Nashian Virudh campaign's performance. The focus was on stringent enforcement, rehabilitation, and community prevention to curb drug abuse in Punjab effectively. Recent arrests and drug seizures were highlighted as part of ongoing efforts to dismantle drug networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 21:28 IST
Punjab Police officials hold review meeting amidst ongoing Yudh Nashian Virudh campaign (Photo/ @DGPPunjabPolice). Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Police's senior officials convened on Wednesday for a crucial review meeting to evaluate the performance of the ongoing Yudh Nashian Virudh campaign. The session, attended by Special Director Generals, Additional Director Generals, and other high-ranking officers, also addressed the state's law and order situation.

PDS Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav stated in an online post that a key agenda was reviewing the campaign's effectiveness over the past three months. The Anti-Narcotics Task Force ADGP delivered an extensive presentation, followed by district-level updates from Commissioners and Senior Superintendents.

The @ANTFPunjab presented an action plan focusing on rigorous law enforcement, rehabilitation, and community engagement strategies to combat drug abuse. A recent breakthrough involved the arrest of three traffickers in Amritsar and the seizure of weapons and drugs, marking a significant step in dismantling drug syndicates.

