Punjab's War on Drugs: Strategic Review Meeting Emphasizes Enforcement and Prevention

Punjab Police's senior officials convened on Wednesday for a crucial review meeting to evaluate the performance of the ongoing Yudh Nashian Virudh campaign. The session, attended by Special Director Generals, Additional Director Generals, and other high-ranking officers, also addressed the state's law and order situation.

PDS Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav stated in an online post that a key agenda was reviewing the campaign's effectiveness over the past three months. The Anti-Narcotics Task Force ADGP delivered an extensive presentation, followed by district-level updates from Commissioners and Senior Superintendents.

The @ANTFPunjab presented an action plan focusing on rigorous law enforcement, rehabilitation, and community engagement strategies to combat drug abuse. A recent breakthrough involved the arrest of three traffickers in Amritsar and the seizure of weapons and drugs, marking a significant step in dismantling drug syndicates.

(With inputs from agencies.)