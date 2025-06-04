Tripura CM's Enthusiastic Push for Northeast Tourism and Investment

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha recently took to social media to announce his participation in the second High-Level Task Force meeting focused on enhancing tourism in the Northeast. This significant event was chaired by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia, with other prominent leaders in attendance.

The discussions concentrated on strategies to harness the region's unexploited tourism potential, aiming to promote sustainable growth. Key points included improving connectivity, conserving cultural heritage, and fostering eco-friendly tourism models, all designed to draw both domestic and international visitors.

Expressing optimism, Dr. Saha noted that coordinated efforts, backed by central government support, could substantially elevate the Northeast as a leading tourist destination. Earlier, on June 1, Dr. Saha announced plans to boost Tripura's industrial infrastructure with an $85.4 million loan from the Asian Development Bank, aiming to enhance power, road infrastructure, and more, according to a release.

The release highlighted plans to develop crucial infrastructure including power and roads, creating a business-friendly environment in Tripura. Dr. Saha addressed stakeholders at a consultation event organized by the High-Level Task Force on Investment Promotion, seeking to transform the Northeast into a preferred investment hub.

Expressing his vision, Dr. Saha stated, "We are organizing this Stakeholder Consultation with the Ministry of DoNER to craft a strategic roadmap. I welcome all participants and value their contributions to our strategy report." The High-Level Task Force has already convened twice, gathering critical feedback from its distinguished members.

"A six-month action plan is in place to develop a comprehensive investment roadmap," Dr. Saha confirmed. Efforts are underway to formulate strategic approaches to attract investment across promising sectors, ensuring efficient and streamlined policy decisions as investment promotion agencies become active across the states.

(With inputs from agencies.)