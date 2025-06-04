Left Menu

Uttarakhand Signs Strategic Pacts for Skill and Social Development

Uttarakhand has formalized critical agreements with Tata Trust, NASSCOM, and the Wadhwani Foundation, aiming to establish the state as a hub for skill and social development. The pacts focus on key areas like technology education, rural development, and AI-based skill enhancement, targeting over 1.5 lakh students.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand is set to transform into a leading skill and social development center following the signing of significant agreements with Tata Trust, NASSCOM, and the Wadhwani Foundation on Wednesday. These agreements, endorsed in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, target areas such as technology education, social advancement, and skill development.

The tripartite agreement involves the Setu Commission, Higher Education Department, and Technical Education Department, working alongside NASSCOM to establish Uttarakhand as a prime technology skill hub. Under this collaboration, academic credit courses will be introduced in higher education institutions throughout the state, with plans to develop a 'Mentor Institute' in each district. This initiative promises to provide around 1.5 lakh students with training in Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, and Cyber Security.

Additionally, a partnership with the Wadhwani Foundation aims to cultivate emerging technology skills and employment-focused personality development for students. Meanwhile, the decade-long pact with Tata Trust will drive social and economic projects in areas like water management and telemedicine. Chief Minister Dhami lauded these initiatives as pivotal steps in enhancing Uttarakhand as a modern, AI-ready region.

