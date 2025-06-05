Ukraine’s Drone Attack: A Blow to Russian Warplanes

In a strategic move, Ukraine launched a drone attack on June 1, targeting Russian airfields located in Siberia and the far north. The strikes specifically aimed at airfields housing Russia's formidable heavy bombers, which form a crucial part of its strategic nuclear forces.

According to U.S. officials, as many as 20 warplanes may have sustained damage, with approximately 10 reportedly destroyed. This assessment is roughly half of what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy estimated. However, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov insisted that the planes, although damaged, were not destroyed and could be restored.

The aftermath further complicated the matter as satellite imagery showed potential damage to Russian Tu-95 and Tu-22 bombers. Western sanctions exacerbate the challenge of repairing the aircraft due to restrictions on importing vital components. Russia, housing an estimated fleet of 67 strategic bombers and numerous fighters, remains reticent about the specifics of the attack's impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)