Left Menu

Ukraine’s Drone Attack: A Blow to Russian Warplanes

Ukrainian drone attacks in June damaged Russian warplanes, targeting airfields in Siberia and the far north, including strategic bombers involved in nuclear forces. Despite claims of significant damage, Russia insists on the potential for restoration, hindered by sanctions and aging technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 13:56 IST
Ukraine’s Drone Attack: A Blow to Russian Warplanes

In a strategic move, Ukraine launched a drone attack on June 1, targeting Russian airfields located in Siberia and the far north. The strikes specifically aimed at airfields housing Russia's formidable heavy bombers, which form a crucial part of its strategic nuclear forces.

According to U.S. officials, as many as 20 warplanes may have sustained damage, with approximately 10 reportedly destroyed. This assessment is roughly half of what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy estimated. However, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov insisted that the planes, although damaged, were not destroyed and could be restored.

The aftermath further complicated the matter as satellite imagery showed potential damage to Russian Tu-95 and Tu-22 bombers. Western sanctions exacerbate the challenge of repairing the aircraft due to restrictions on importing vital components. Russia, housing an estimated fleet of 67 strategic bombers and numerous fighters, remains reticent about the specifics of the attack's impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025