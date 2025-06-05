Left Menu

Trump-Xi Talks Buoy Markets Amid Trade Policy Concerns

Wall Street futures surged as President Trump's talk with China's Xi Jinping buoyed investor confidence. The optimistic trading comes despite concerns over Trump's trade policies impacting U.S. economic growth. Investors await the U.S. jobs report and Fed's interest rate decisions, anticipated amidst rising jobless claims and market volatility.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street futures climbed on Thursday as key discussions between President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping generated renewed investor optimism. The talks, reported by China's official Xinhua news agency, come as market participants prepare for the release of the pivotal U.S. monthly jobs report.

The anticipated jobs data, due on Friday, follows weaker-than-expected private sector performance, which further informs investor apprehensions about the effects of Trump's trade policies on economic growth. The report will be scrutinized ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting, where no change in interest rates is expected, despite Trump's pressure for rate cuts.

Meanwhile, jobless claims data indicated a rise in unemployment applications, presenting a potential challenge to the labor market's resilience. Notably, stocks like MongoDB surged on positive forecasts, while others, including Tesla and Chewy, experienced declines amid ongoing market volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

