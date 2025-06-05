Trump-Xi Talks Buoy Markets Amid Trade Policy Concerns

Wall Street futures climbed on Thursday as key discussions between President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping generated renewed investor optimism. The talks, reported by China's official Xinhua news agency, come as market participants prepare for the release of the pivotal U.S. monthly jobs report.

The anticipated jobs data, due on Friday, follows weaker-than-expected private sector performance, which further informs investor apprehensions about the effects of Trump's trade policies on economic growth. The report will be scrutinized ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting, where no change in interest rates is expected, despite Trump's pressure for rate cuts.

Meanwhile, jobless claims data indicated a rise in unemployment applications, presenting a potential challenge to the labor market's resilience. Notably, stocks like MongoDB surged on positive forecasts, while others, including Tesla and Chewy, experienced declines amid ongoing market volatility.

