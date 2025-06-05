Left Menu

Silver Soars: Precious Metal Hits Record High Amid Global Cues

Silver prices reached a record Rs 1,04,100 per kilogram in Delhi, driven by strong fundamentals and global market trends. Concurrently, gold prices rose by Rs 430 per 10 grams. Analysts foresee further gains but warn of volatility due to global economic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions impacting precious metals markets.

In a historic ascent, silver prices reached an all-time high of Rs 1,04,100 per kilogram in the national capital, buoyed by robust global trends and strong industrial demand, as reported by the All India Sarafa Association.

Aligned with this surge, gold prices rose by Rs 430, reflecting the bullish mood in the precious metals market. The rally in silver, supported by inflation hedging and supply constraints, marked its highest point, superseding its previous peak of Rs 1,03,500 per kg.

Investment experts, however, caution investors to brace for potential market turbulence amid persistent global uncertainties. Gold too, benefitted from a weaker dollar and geopolitical tensions, further enticing investors to the safe haven asset.

