Haryana Champions Natural Farming Revolution

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced the establishment of natural and organic mandis in Gurugram and Hisar to promote natural farming. These mandis will cater to organic produce, with additional support including financial aid, fair pricing committees, and dedicated laboratories. Saini highlighted the benefits of natural over chemical farming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hisar | Updated: 05-06-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 19:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to bolster sustainable agriculture, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced the inauguration of natural and organic markets in Gurugram and Hisar. Aimed at promoting natural farming, the initiative underscores the state's commitment to environmental conservation.

The upcoming mandis will feature diverse produce, such as wheat, paddy, and pulses in Gurugram, while Hisar's focus will be on fruits and vegetables grown organically. This effort is part of a broader strategy to encourage natural farming, with financial and infrastructural support promised to local farmers.

This initiative was unveiled during a natural farming conference at Hisar's Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, held in conjunction with World Environment Day. The Chief Minister reiterated the importance of transitioning from chemical to natural farming, citing both environmental and health benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

