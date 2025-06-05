Haryana Champions Natural Farming Revolution

In a move to bolster sustainable agriculture, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced the inauguration of natural and organic markets in Gurugram and Hisar. Aimed at promoting natural farming, the initiative underscores the state's commitment to environmental conservation.

The upcoming mandis will feature diverse produce, such as wheat, paddy, and pulses in Gurugram, while Hisar's focus will be on fruits and vegetables grown organically. This effort is part of a broader strategy to encourage natural farming, with financial and infrastructural support promised to local farmers.

This initiative was unveiled during a natural farming conference at Hisar's Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, held in conjunction with World Environment Day. The Chief Minister reiterated the importance of transitioning from chemical to natural farming, citing both environmental and health benefits.

