Agniveers Make Their Mark: Impressive Passing Out Parade at Salaria Stadium

An impressive Passing Out Parade at Salaria Stadium in Subathu marked the graduation of 158 Agniveers, ready to begin their service with the Gorkha Battalions of the Indian Army. Following 31 weeks of comprehensive training in physical fitness and battlefield tactics, these recruits pledged their allegiance to the nation.

The ceremony, reviewed by Brigadier Puneet Sharma of the 14 Gorkha Training Centre, emphasized the long-standing legacy of the Gorkha Rifles, known for their 200-year history of valor and sacrifice. Brigadier Sharma urged recruits to uphold the honor of the Indian Army across all national frontiers.

A dynamic pipe band performance coupled with a physical training display wowed attendees, including over 300 serving personnel, ex-servicemen, and family members of the Agniveers. In a related event, the JAK LI Regiment Centre in Srinagar completed its Passing Out Parade for a new batch of Agniveers, signaling the induction of 326 recruits.

(With inputs from agencies.)