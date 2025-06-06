Markets React to Trump-Xi Trade Talks Amid Mixed Economic Signals
Wall Street saw slight gains and rising crude prices as U.S. and China resumed trade talks. Despite weak economic data and fluctuating indices, hopes for diplomatic resolutions bolstered investor sentiment. Emerging markets showed strength, while currency and gold markets reacted to economic uncertainties and ECB rate decisions.
Wall Street experienced marginal advances, with crude prices ticking upward, as investors responded to renewed trade dialogues between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping amid mixed economic indicators.
In a volatile trading environment, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq showed minor declines while the Dow Jones lingered in positive territory. Economic data, including jobless claims, reframed expectations for upcoming reports.
The European Central Bank lowered interest rates as anticipated, influencing slight gains in European stocks. Meanwhile, global markets reflected mixed movements amid these economic developments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
