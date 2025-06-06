Left Menu

Clash of Titans: Trump vs. Musk Over Tax Bill

President Donald Trump has taken issue with Elon Musk regarding the latter's criticism of a major tax-cutting and spending bill. Musk argues against the bill due to potential federal deficit increases, while Trump questions Musk's motivations and suggests cutting government contracts with Musk’s companies. This conflict has impacted stock prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 01:11 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 01:11 IST
Clash of Titans: Trump vs. Musk Over Tax Bill
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has expressed disappointment with Elon Musk's vocal opposition to a central tax-cut and spending bill underpinning Trump's administration. Trump's concern focuses specifically on Musk's criticism driven by proposed cuts to electric vehicle tax credits.

The spat between these powerful figures has affected stock market dynamics. Tesla's stock plunged over 15%, and Trump's media company saw a 7.3% drop. The tension illustrates broader worries over this bill's potential to escalate federal deficits—an issue Musk underscores.

Market analysts point to the shifting dynamics between political power and corporate influence. While Musk's stance highlights fiscal concerns, Trump's response may impact Musk's businesses through government contract reconsiderations, adding volatility to market indices and investor sentiment.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025