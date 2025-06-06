Senate Republicans Push to Scrap Automaker Fines Over Fuel Economy

In a significant move, Senate Republicans have put forth a proposal to eliminate fines for automakers that do not comply with Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards. This proposal is part of a broader tax bill and is poised to provide substantial relief to automakers in Detroit.

Detroit's car industry, predominantly comprised of gas-powered vehicle manufacturers, could greatly benefit from the elimination of these penalties. For instance, Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler, incurred $190.7 million in civil penalties for non-compliance in 2019 and 2020, in addition to nearly $400 million between 2016 and 2019.

General Motors, another giant in the industry, also faced financial repercussions, having paid $128.2 million in penalties for the years 2016 and 2017. This new Republican initiative could alleviate the financial burden on these automakers, potentially impacting future regulatory compliance strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)