Rajasthan's Cultural Voyage: 50,000 Seniors on Pilgrimage

In a massive initiative to promote religious tourism and cultural heritage, the Rajasthan government has announced plans to send 50,000 senior citizens on a pilgrimage to revered sites, including Rameshwaram and Madurai, via air-conditioned trains. These trains have been specially designed to showcase Rajasthan's rich cultural tapestry, featuring imagery of camels, Gaumata, and historic forts, mirroring the state's vibrant heritage.

Joraram Kumat, the Minister of Devasthan and Animal Husbandry, highlighted that this year's program accommodates 20,000 more pilgrims than last year. The first batch is set to depart today, with the Honourable Chief Minister flagging off the journey. "We're prioritizing comfort and cultural enrichment for our senior citizens," Kumat emphasized, adding that an additional 6,000 pilgrims will travel by air to the Pashupatinath Temple.

This initiative coincides with the launch of the 'Vande Ganga' campaign by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. The campaign, which began on World Environment Day, focuses on water conservation efforts across Rajasthan, engaging various state departments in awareness and action activities until June 20. Ministers have been tasked with overseeing strategies in each of the state's 41 districts.