Bridging Futures: Modi Inaugurates Iconic Chenab and Anji Bridges in J&K

In a landmark event, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Chenab and Anji Bridges, reinforcing connections and bolstering Jammu and Kashmir's economy. These engineering marvels symbolize India's strength and herald a new era of development and unity, linking the region with the national railway network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 14:29 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/Youtube: Narendra Modi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked a significant milestone with the inauguration of the Chenab and Anji Bridges in Jammu and Kashmir, aiming to connect the region more directly while bolstering the local economy. These engineering landmarks not only are structures of steel and concrete but also represent India's robust strength and promising future.

During the unveiling of several railway projects intended to boost connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir, Modi emphasized the regional transformation. The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) embodies the newfound strength of Jammu and Kashmir, aligning with India's aspirations for unity. 'Kashmir to Kanyakumari' has become a tangible reality within the railway network, Modi highlighted.

The Prime Minister praised the effort behind the completion of challenging projects, citing the Chenab and Anji bridges as examples of resilience. The Chenab bridge, taller than the Eiffel Tower, has the potential to become a sought-after tourist attraction, while the Anji bridge boasts the distinction of India's first cable-supported railway bridge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

