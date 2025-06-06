NSE Launches ESG Ratings to Empower Data-Driven Decisions

NSE Sustainability Ratings and Analytics Ltd, part of the National Stock Exchange, rolled out its ESG ratings for listed companies on Friday. The launch marks a significant step in providing stakeholders with critical insights into companies' environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance, helping them make informed choices.

In a recent announcement, NSE Sustainability stated it received the essential registration certificate from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), authorizing it as a Category I ESG Rating Provider (ERP). According to NSE MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan, the mission is to offer reliable and unbiased evaluations of corporate sustainability.

The ratings are created from an in-depth analysis of company operations, policies, and disclosures across various sectors. The proprietary methodology uses a transparent, data-driven approach, consistent with both national and international standards, ensuring stakeholders have access to precise information.

(With inputs from agencies.)