EU Opens Door to Reduced U.S. Fertilizer Tariffs

The European Union may reduce tariffs on U.S. fertilizer imports, as part of broader trade talks with the U.S., EU Agriculture Commissioner Christophe Hansen announced to Reuters. This potential move aims to strengthen trade ties without compromising EU food safety standards.

Currently, U.S. ammonia and nitrogen fertilizers face standard EU tariffs of 5.5% and 6.5%, respectively. There is an additional anti-dumping duty of 29.48 euros per tonne on U.S. urea ammonium nitrate. A sizable portion, about 75% of U.S. fertilizer exports to the EU, could benefit from any tariff reductions. This adjustment may bridge the gap left by reduced imports from Russia, which provided 24% of the EU's nitrogen fertilizers in 2023.

Hansen emphasized that while EU safety standards remain non-negotiable, the bloc is open to other trade deals, such as increased imports of U.S. hormone-free beef and tariff adjustments on EU and U.S. wines.

(With inputs from agencies.)