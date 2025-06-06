Left Menu

Bees and Boundaries: Indian Farmers Navigate Agricultural Challenges

Hariprasad Sharma, a farmer from Uttarakhand, doubles his profits with lychees but faces a dilemma: pesticides are killing pollinating bees. This issue epitomizes broader challenges in Indian agriculture, including wildlife conflicts and urban development. Farmers urge government intervention for sustainable solutions and better access to agricultural schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 06-06-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 17:48 IST
Hariprasad Sharma's success in lychee farming in Uttarakhand is marred by the unintended consequence of bee deaths due to pesticide use. This issue highlights the broader challenges faced by Indian agriculture, prompting farmers to seek government intervention for sustainable practices.

During a recent visit by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Sharma and other farmers shared their concerns, from marauding monkeys to poor market access. These discussions are part of a nationwide outreach initiative to address agricultural productivity and sustainability challenges.

Meanwhile, rising land prices and urban developments further threaten traditional farming. Farmers like Ashish Rajvanshi are pivoting to organic practices, yet face hurdles in scaling up. Government support in streamlining access to agricultural schemes could offer much-needed relief, ensuring long-term food security amid India's growing population.

