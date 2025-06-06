Kerala Mourns the Loss of Political Stalwart Thennala Balakrishna Pillai

Thennala Balakrishna Pillai, a towering figure in Kerala politics and former President of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, has passed away at the age of 95. He died at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, succumbing to age-related ailments.

Pillai's political legacy is marked by his tenure as a Rajya Sabha member three times and two terms in the Kerala Legislative Assembly. Additionally, he served twice as the KPCC President. His career was characterized by commitment and dedication to public service, earning widespread admiration.

Leaders across the political spectrum, including Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, have paid tribute to Pillai. They praised his organizational acumen and principled leadership. Condolences have poured in from various quarters, highlighting Pillai's esteemed role in Congress and his influence on generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)