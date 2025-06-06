Left Menu

Kerala Mourns the Loss of Political Stalwart Thennala Balakrishna Pillai

Thennala Balakrishna Pillai, a prominent leader in Kerala politics and former KPCC President, has passed away at 95. His demise marks the loss of a principled leader dedicated to public service. Key political figures, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, have expressed deep condolences over his death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 18:35 IST
Kerala Mourns the Loss of Political Stalwart Thennala Balakrishna Pillai
Former KPCC President Thennala Balakrishna Pillai (Photo/X/@RahulGandhi) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Thennala Balakrishna Pillai, a towering figure in Kerala politics and former President of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, has passed away at the age of 95. He died at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, succumbing to age-related ailments.

Pillai's political legacy is marked by his tenure as a Rajya Sabha member three times and two terms in the Kerala Legislative Assembly. Additionally, he served twice as the KPCC President. His career was characterized by commitment and dedication to public service, earning widespread admiration.

Leaders across the political spectrum, including Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, have paid tribute to Pillai. They praised his organizational acumen and principled leadership. Condolences have poured in from various quarters, highlighting Pillai's esteemed role in Congress and his influence on generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025