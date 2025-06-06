Kerala Mourns the Loss of Political Stalwart Thennala Balakrishna Pillai
Thennala Balakrishna Pillai, a prominent leader in Kerala politics and former KPCC President, has passed away at 95. His demise marks the loss of a principled leader dedicated to public service. Key political figures, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, have expressed deep condolences over his death.
- Country:
- India
Thennala Balakrishna Pillai, a towering figure in Kerala politics and former President of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, has passed away at the age of 95. He died at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, succumbing to age-related ailments.
Pillai's political legacy is marked by his tenure as a Rajya Sabha member three times and two terms in the Kerala Legislative Assembly. Additionally, he served twice as the KPCC President. His career was characterized by commitment and dedication to public service, earning widespread admiration.
Leaders across the political spectrum, including Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, have paid tribute to Pillai. They praised his organizational acumen and principled leadership. Condolences have poured in from various quarters, highlighting Pillai's esteemed role in Congress and his influence on generations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi University Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Unannounced Campus Visit
Unannounced Rahul Gandhi Visit Sparks Controversy at Delhi University
BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's 'Posterboy of Pakistan' Remark
Controversy Erupts Over Rahul Gandhi's Surprise Visit to Delhi University
Delhi University Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Unannounced Campus Visit