Tesla's Secret Robotaxi Rollout: A Battle for Transparency

Tesla is working to stop Austin, Texas, from sharing public records about its planned self-driving robotaxis with Reuters this month. Reuters requested Tesla-Austin communications after Elon Musk announced the launch of fare-based robotaxis in January.

Austin officials said 'third parties' want to protect their privacy and proprietary information. Consequently, they sought an opinion from the Texas Attorney General's office regarding the request. Tesla's attorney claims sharing the emails would reveal sensitive commercial strategies, damaging Tesla.

A response from the Attorney General is expected soon. Tesla's planned rollout marks a pivotal moment as Musk has long promised self-driving vehicles, key to Tesla's market value. Public interest remains high in understanding the deployment of this contentious technology.