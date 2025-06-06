The Russian central bank made headlines with a surprise cut to its key interest rate, lowering it by a full percentage point to 20%. This move comes as the bank notes a decline in inflation pressures and a strengthened rouble.

This rate cut marks the first easing since September 2022, amid pressures from business leaders and government officials. Governor Elvira Nabiullina denied any political influence, maintaining that domestic demand still outpaces supply, suggesting a steadied return to economic balance.

Despite the cut, inflation, especially in food prices, continues to concern. With financial policies influenced by both local economic dynamics and geopolitical factors, such as U.S. diplomatic efforts in Ukraine, the rouble's stability continues to be a focal point for future financial strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)