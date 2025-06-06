Left Menu

Major Stake Transactions in Bajaj Finserv and ZF Commercial Vehicles

SBI MF, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs acquired a combined 1.8% stake in Bajaj Finserv for Rs 5,506 crore, lowering promoter holdings. In a related transaction, Wabco Asia sold its 3.16% stake in ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India for Rs 792 crore, reducing its stake to 60%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 21:24 IST
Major Stake Transactions in Bajaj Finserv and ZF Commercial Vehicles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move within the stock market, SBI MF, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs led the acquisition of a cumulative 1.8% stake in financial services giant Bajaj Finserv. The deal was valued at Rs 5,506 crore, coming from promoter entities, as confirmed by NSE block deal data.

The impactful transaction saw other financial heavyweights such as JP Morgan India, Citigroup Global, and Barclays Merchant Bank participating aggressively. The shares, bought at an average price of Rs 1,925.20, led to the promoters' stake in Bajaj Finserv dropping from 60.64% to 58.84%.

A separate prominent deal involved Wabco Asia divesting a 3.16% stake in ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India for Rs 792 crore. The divestiture saw major investors like Franklin Templeton MF and Goldman Sachs (Singapore) take up shares, slightly shifting market dynamics as ZF's shares climbed to Rs 13,917 on the NSE.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025