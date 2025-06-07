High-Stakes Dialogue: US-China Trade Talks Renew Amidst Global Tensions
Top aides of President Donald Trump are set to meet their Chinese counterparts in London to address the ongoing trade dispute between the two economic giants. This meeting follows a leader-to-leader call between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, aiming to ease global economic tensions.
In a bid to resolve the escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China, top aides of President Donald Trump are scheduled for talks with their Chinese counterparts in London. This crucial meeting comes after a rare direct call between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, amidst global market uncertainties.
Both nations have agreed to work towards resolving the ongoing trade dispute, fueled by issues like rare earth mineral exports and tariffs. The 90-day truce struck in Geneva has temporarily calmed the markets, yet broader concerns, including the illicit fentanyl trade and Taiwan's status, remain unresolved.
President Trump's unpredictable trade strategies, including potential tariff revocations, have left global leaders and investors on edge. With China seen as a chief geopolitical rival, the outcomes of these negotiations are pivotal to shaping the global economic landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
