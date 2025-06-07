Kothari Industrial Ties with BEEAH for Sustainable Endeavors

Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd (KICL) has announced a strategic partnership with UAE-based BEEAH Tandeef International Investment Ltd. The parties have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore potential business ventures focused on environmental conservation and waste management in Tamil Nadu.

The collaboration will focus on sustainable and innovative solutions in the waste management industry, including waste-to-energy initiatives. This strategic move aids in expanding their customer base and enhancing environmental solutions across various countries.

The companies will also look to participate in government tenders and public-private partnerships, leveraging programs like India's 'Swachh Bharat' initiative to boost their reach within Tamil Nadu and beyond.

