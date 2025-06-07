Left Menu

Kothari Industrial Ties with BEEAH for Sustainable Endeavors

Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd. has entered a strategic partnership with UAE's BEEAH Tandeef International to explore business opportunities in Tamil Nadu. The collaboration seeks to innovate in environmental conservation, focusing on waste management and waste-to-energy sectors, aiming for sustainable solutions under the 'Swachh Bharat' initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-06-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 15:50 IST
Kothari Industrial Ties with BEEAH for Sustainable Endeavors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd (KICL) has announced a strategic partnership with UAE-based BEEAH Tandeef International Investment Ltd. The parties have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore potential business ventures focused on environmental conservation and waste management in Tamil Nadu.

The collaboration will focus on sustainable and innovative solutions in the waste management industry, including waste-to-energy initiatives. This strategic move aids in expanding their customer base and enhancing environmental solutions across various countries.

The companies will also look to participate in government tenders and public-private partnerships, leveraging programs like India's 'Swachh Bharat' initiative to boost their reach within Tamil Nadu and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025