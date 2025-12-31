Left Menu

Bangladesh Mourns as Nation Bids Farewell to Khaleda Zia

Bangladesh prepares to pay its final respects to former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia as global leaders, including India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, commemorate her legacy. The country is set for a three-day state of mourning with heightened security and public observances, reflecting Zia's enduring impact on Bangladesh's history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 10:50 IST
Bangladesh Mourns as Nation Bids Farewell to Khaleda Zia
Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia (Photo/Facebook@Tarique Rahman). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The nation of Bangladesh is set to lay to rest its former Prime Minister, Khaleda Zia, today, alongside her late husband, Ziaur Rahman, in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Dhaka. Notably, India's External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, will represent his country at the funeral services, symbolizing the cross-border condolences for Zia.

Khaleda Zia, who died at the age of 80 following a prolonged illness, was a pivotal political figure in Bangladesh. As the country's first female Prime Minister, her contributions to restoring democracy were significant, governing for three terms amidst a landscape fraught with challenges. Her funeral prayers will be held at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

As preparations are underway, the government has announced that Khaleda Zia will be honored with full state rites, supported by extensive security measures including over 10,000 deployed police and military personnel. The capital city will observe a three-day period of mourning, with governmental operations pausing to facilitate a united remembrance of her legacy.

TRENDING

1
Early Pension Boost: Andhra Pradesh Delivers New Year Cheer

Early Pension Boost: Andhra Pradesh Delivers New Year Cheer

 India
2
Uganda Detains Prominent Activist Amid Election Crackdown

Uganda Detains Prominent Activist Amid Election Crackdown

 Uganda
3
Delayed Launch of Trump's Gold-colored Smartphone

Delayed Launch of Trump's Gold-colored Smartphone

 Global
4
Earthquake Shakes Susanville, California

Earthquake Shakes Susanville, California

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025