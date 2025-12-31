Bangladesh Mourns as Nation Bids Farewell to Khaleda Zia

The nation of Bangladesh is set to lay to rest its former Prime Minister, Khaleda Zia, today, alongside her late husband, Ziaur Rahman, in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Dhaka. Notably, India's External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, will represent his country at the funeral services, symbolizing the cross-border condolences for Zia.

Khaleda Zia, who died at the age of 80 following a prolonged illness, was a pivotal political figure in Bangladesh. As the country's first female Prime Minister, her contributions to restoring democracy were significant, governing for three terms amidst a landscape fraught with challenges. Her funeral prayers will be held at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

As preparations are underway, the government has announced that Khaleda Zia will be honored with full state rites, supported by extensive security measures including over 10,000 deployed police and military personnel. The capital city will observe a three-day period of mourning, with governmental operations pausing to facilitate a united remembrance of her legacy.