Pedal Power: Fit India Sundays on Cycle Promotes National Fitness and Patriotism

The 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' initiative, launched by the Indian Railways and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, focuses on promoting a healthy lifestyle through cycling. With participation from celebrities and fitness icons, the event underscores the importance of fitness, patriotism, and environmental consciousness, with new digital features enhancing its impact.

'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' with Indian Railways flagged off from Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Railways has teamed up with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to launch the 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' initiative from New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, encouraging citizens to embrace a healthy and active lifestyle.

Joining hundreds of fitness enthusiasts and officials, actress Madhurima Tuli voiced her support, emphasizing the mental and physical fitness benefits of sports. 'This initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi needs to be promoted worldwide,' she stated.

Marking the 25th edition, the June 1 event celebrated the Tiranga Cycling Rally, reflecting a blend of fitness, patriotism, and environmental awareness. Over 15,000 cyclists from more than 5,000 locations participated. Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, leading 1,500 cyclists, highlighted the rally's significance as a tribute to the armed forces.

Notably, this edition introduced the 'Fit India Newsletter' and a 'Carbon Credit Feature' on the Fit India app, encouraging environmental vigilance. Actress Sharvari received the 'Young Fit India Icon' title, echoing the initiative's tribute to soldiers.

Since its inception in December 2024 with 150 cyclists, the initiative has expanded significantly, supported by organizations like the Cycling Federation of India and CultFit. The movement underscores a nationwide cultural shift towards fitness and wellness, reinforced by digital innovations and community engagement.

