BSF Foils Cross-Border Smuggling with Swift Operations in Amritsar

The Border Security Force (BSF) recently conducted a series of successful operations in Amritsar, thwarting attempts to smuggle firearms and drugs across the border. Key recoveries included a pistol, six other weapons, a drone, and heroin. These operations highlight BSF's commitment to maintaining security in the region.

BSF seizes another pistol on the Amritsar Border. . Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) has intensified its operations along the Amritsar border, successfully disrupting cross-border smuggling attempts. According to a press release, BSF troops, acting on a credible intelligence tip-off, recovered a rusted pistol from an irrigated paddy field near Havelian village on Sunday morning.

In a related operation on June 7, a joint intelligence-led mission by the BSF and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) led to the apprehension of three criminals and the seizure of six pistols near Khalsa College, Amritsar. This collaborative effort underscores the importance of precise intelligence in combating cross-border terror and smuggling.

Further reinforcing security measures, BSF also intercepted a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone and a packet of heroin weighing 531 grams in separate operations near the Amritsar border. These developments illustrate the ongoing vigilance and commitment of the BSF in countering threats along the border. (ANI)

