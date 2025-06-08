Chief of Army Staff and Political Leaders Flock to Kedarnath for Spiritual Blessings

In a significant spiritual journey, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi visited the revered Kedarnath Dham on Sunday, marking another high-profile pilgrimage to the sacred shrine. During his visit, Gen. Dwivedi offered prayers to Mahadev, the God of Gods, joining a growing list of prominent leaders attracted to the holy site.

Just days before, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi also embarked on this revered journey, sharing his spiritual experience on social media. He documented his departure from the Sahastradhara helipad in Dehradun alongside his family, heading towards the Kedarnath Temple for divine blessings.

The surge in pilgrimages continued earlier in June, with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta participating in the spiritual tradition. CM Gupta, traveling with her family, expressed her gratitude for visiting the temple, highlighting her prayers for strength to contribute to Delhi's progress.

The Kedarnath Dham, operational for pilgrims since May 2, 2025, has observed an influx of devotees, with over seven lakh visiting by June 1. The pilgrimage is among India's most arduous, entailing a 20-kilometer trek through treacherous terrain to the temple, which houses the 11th Jyotirlinga in the Himalayas. Assistance from horses and mules remains vital for many pilgrims, especially the elderly and differently-abled, as they navigate the journey.

This year, new transportation measures, including designated vehicles for women and the elderly, are being piloted to improve accessibility. With seven lakh devotees reaching the temple, taxi operators have generated significant revenue, signaling the Yatra's economic impact. Further developments in transportation are anticipated to accommodate the increasing number of faithful visiting the Kedarnath shrine.

