India's IPO Market: A Promising Rebound in 2025

The IPO market is witnessing a significant revival in 2025 after a sluggish start, with over a dozen companies gearing up to launch their public offerings. This wave of IPOs is buoyed by stabilizing secondary markets and easing geopolitical tensions, merchant bankers report.

Among the companies set to access the capital markets are HDB Financial Services, a prominent player backed by HDFC Bank, and NSDL, as they prepare for initial public offerings approved by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). These initiatives are aimed at fulfilling capital expenditure, expansion plans, and corporate necessities.

Despite a cautious beginning to the year, a positive shift is anticipated in the latter half, with numerous companies progressing through regulatory clearances. Experts highlight robust investor appetite for attractively priced stocks, bolstering expectations for increased IPO activity by year's end.

