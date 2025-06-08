Left Menu

India's IPO Market: A Promising Rebound in 2025

After a slow start to 2025, the IPO market is showing signs of revival. Companies like HDB Financial Services and NSDL are preparing IPOs, supported by favorable market conditions. Although the overall IPO activity has been sluggish compared to 2024, the second half of the year looks promising.

The IPO market is witnessing a significant revival in 2025 after a sluggish start, with over a dozen companies gearing up to launch their public offerings. This wave of IPOs is buoyed by stabilizing secondary markets and easing geopolitical tensions, merchant bankers report.

Among the companies set to access the capital markets are HDB Financial Services, a prominent player backed by HDFC Bank, and NSDL, as they prepare for initial public offerings approved by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). These initiatives are aimed at fulfilling capital expenditure, expansion plans, and corporate necessities.

Despite a cautious beginning to the year, a positive shift is anticipated in the latter half, with numerous companies progressing through regulatory clearances. Experts highlight robust investor appetite for attractively priced stocks, bolstering expectations for increased IPO activity by year's end.

