Punjab Anti-Gangster Task Force Cracks Down on Fugitives, Recovers Weapons and Drugs

In joint operations with Muktsar Police, the Punjab Anti-Gangster Task Force captured three notorious criminals, seized arms, and confiscated drugs. An associate of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria was also apprehended. Investigations revealed plans for organized crimes, triggering intensified police action in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 16:56 IST
Recovered items (Photo/ @DGPPunjabPolice) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab arrested three notorious fugitives and confiscated a significant cache of weapons and drugs, in a coordinated operation with Muktsar Police on Sunday.

The apprehended individuals, identified as Gaurav Kumar (alias Billa), Vikasdeep Singh, and Lovepreet Singh, are suspects in multiple criminal cases, including serious charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act, according to Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav's social media announcement.

Additionally, the AGTF detained Nilson Massih, alias Sunny, connected to gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, who was involved in a violent shootout at Ghoman Batala. Massih was suspected of orchestrating the murder of Gora Bariar and is linked to several other crimes, underscoring the ongoing crackdown on organized crime in Punjab.

