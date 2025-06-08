Yogi Adityanath Highlights Farmer-Centric Policies at Kisan Samman Samaroh

In a rousing address at the Kisan Samman Samaroh in Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spotlighted the government's commitment to farmers, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives since 2014 for integrating farmers into the political agenda. Highlighted by an aerial view of the state's maize crops, Adityanath's speech was rich in detail.

Chief Minister Adityanath drew attention to pivotal programs such as the Soil Health Card Scheme and the Prime Minister's Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme, underlining their impact. He noted that the financial aid reaching 12 crore farmers nationwide through these schemes has solidified their future, with the direct benefit transfer initiative cited as the largest of its kind globally.

The Chief Minister also recalled the government's decisive actions in 2017, including a substantial Rs 36,000 crore loan waiver that uplifted 86 lakh farmers. With innovative irrigation and insurance schemes, Adityanath reiterated the administration's dual-engine approach to crafting a prosperous path for farmers across the state.