Punjab's Spicy Surge: Chilli Processing Plant Boosts Agricultural Diversification

The Punjab government is gearing up to commission a Rs 9.50 crore chilli processing plant in Abohar by September, according to state Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian. The plant, spearheaded by the Punjab Agri Export Corporation Ltd (PAGREXCO), will boast an installed capacity of five tonnes per hour.

With a growing area dedicated to chilli farming, which reached a significant 10,614 hectares in 2024, Punjab is witnessing an agricultural shift. This expansion reflects farmers' move towards high-yielding varieties suitable for processing, solidifying chilli as a cornerstone of the state's agricultural diversification.

PAGREXCO's established marketing network facilitates direct procurement from farmers, reinforcing Punjab's position as a leading exporter of red chilli paste, notably to the Middle East and Africa. The region's favourable agro-climatic conditions and efficient farming practices, especially in Ferozepur district, underpin this strategic focus on the chilli industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)