Left Menu

Punjab's Spicy Surge: Chilli Processing Plant Boosts Agricultural Diversification

The Punjab government is set to launch a Rs 9.50 crore chilli processing plant in Abohar by September. The facility, developed by Punjab Agri Export Corporation Ltd, will have a capacity of five tonnes per hour. This venture highlights Punjab's increasing focus on chilli cultivation and agricultural diversification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-06-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 21:32 IST
Punjab's Spicy Surge: Chilli Processing Plant Boosts Agricultural Diversification
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government is gearing up to commission a Rs 9.50 crore chilli processing plant in Abohar by September, according to state Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian. The plant, spearheaded by the Punjab Agri Export Corporation Ltd (PAGREXCO), will boast an installed capacity of five tonnes per hour.

With a growing area dedicated to chilli farming, which reached a significant 10,614 hectares in 2024, Punjab is witnessing an agricultural shift. This expansion reflects farmers' move towards high-yielding varieties suitable for processing, solidifying chilli as a cornerstone of the state's agricultural diversification.

PAGREXCO's established marketing network facilitates direct procurement from farmers, reinforcing Punjab's position as a leading exporter of red chilli paste, notably to the Middle East and Africa. The region's favourable agro-climatic conditions and efficient farming practices, especially in Ferozepur district, underpin this strategic focus on the chilli industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025