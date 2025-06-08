MSC IRINA Docks at Vizhinjam: A New Era in Global Shipping

In a landmark event, the MSC IRINA, renowned as the world's largest container ship by TEU capacity, arrived at the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on Monday morning. This significant docking is set to bolster the seaport's reputation, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 2.

The mammoth vessel, boasting a capacity of 24,346 TEUs, is a major player in the global shipping landscape. Stretching 399.9 meters in length and 61.3 meters in width, the MSC IRINA is nearly four times the length of a standard football field, underscoring its massive scale. It is primarily designed to enhance cargo transportation between Asia and Europe, streamlining trade routes and logistics operations.

The visit of such a monumental ship to a South Asian port accentuates Vizhinjam's capability as a handler of Ultra-Large Container Vessels (ULCVs). This development cements the port's position as a pivotal maritime hub, having previously hosted other Icon-class vessels like MSC Turkiye and MSC Michel Cappellini. Launched in March 2023 and commencing its maiden voyage in April, the MSC IRINA sails under the Liberian flag and is engineered for stacking containers up to 26 tiers high. It also features energy-saving measures aimed at reducing carbon emissions by up to 4%, aligning with modern environmental standards.

The docking of the MSC IRINA not only highlights the strategic importance of Vizhinjam in global shipping but also represents a leap in sustainable maritime practices. This event sets a benchmark for future developments in the shipping industry, merging capacity with eco-consciousness. (ANI)