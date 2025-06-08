Punjab CM Advocates for AAP in Ludhiana West Bypoll Amid State Revitalization Plans
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann urged voters to support AAP in Ludhiana West bypolls, highlighting the state's development efforts in sports and education. The by-election follows the death of MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi. Key candidates from major parties are in the fray, with multiple bypolls set across India on June 19, 2025.
In a fervent appeal on Sunday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann called upon voters to exercise their democratic right in the upcoming Ludhiana West bypolls. Emphasizing the significance of each vote, Mann implored residents to devote a mere ten to fifteen minutes to cast their ballots for Punjab's betterment.
Highlighting the Aam Aadmi Party's dedication to progressive governance, Mann cautioned against electing MLAs from opposing parties, suggesting they would merely criticize rather than contribute. He advocated for electing candidates who genuinely understand and represent the electorate's issues, reinforcing AAP's agenda for positive change.
Alongside election talks, Mann showcased the government's ongoing efforts to enhance sports infrastructure and educational facilities, which are pivotal in the fight against drug misuse among the youth. He expressed his vision for Punjab's prosperity across sectors like agriculture, sports, and business, ensuring respect for every individual. The by-election, sparked by MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi's passing, has drawn prominent contenders including AAP's Sanjeev Arora and Congress's Bharat Bhushan Ashu. Coinciding with elections in Gujarat, Kerala, and West Bengal, the polls will utilize EVMs and VVPATs for a smooth democratic process on June 19, 2025.
