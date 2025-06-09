Mystery in Meghalaya: Honeymoon Tragedy Unravels

In a startling development, Sonam Raghuvansi, wife of deceased Raja Raghuvanshi, was discovered near a dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur road, Uttar Pradesh Police confirmed on Monday. The couple from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, had vanished during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, with Raja's body subsequently found in the northeastern state.

Upon her recovery, Sonam received initial medical attention at Sadar Hospital before being housed at the Sakhi One Stop Centre, a women's shelter. Meanwhile, three individuals from Madhya Pradesh have been apprehended in connection to Raja's murder, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma announced, indicating ongoing police operations to apprehend an additional suspect.

In a statement on social media, Chief Minister Sangma emphasized the swift breakthrough by Meghalaya Police. Three men, along with a woman identified as Sonam, have been taken into custody. As the investigation progresses, Raja's family has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging a CBI investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)