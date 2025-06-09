Left Menu

Indore Couple Mystery: Father Demands CBI Probe Amidst Scandalous Allegations

Devi Singh claims his daughter Sonam Raghuvansi is innocent in the murder case of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi. Asserting police misconduct, Singh seeks a CBI inquiry, accusing Meghalaya authorities of fabricating stories. Meghalaya CM Sangma counters with arrests and surrendered suspects linked to the crime, escalating demands for federal intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 10:15 IST
Sonam Raghuvanshi's father, Devi Singh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the unfolding saga of the Indore couple case, Devi Singh, father of Sonam Raghuvansi, has vociferously defended his daughter's innocence against allegations she murdered her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi. Speaking to the media, Singh accused the Meghalaya police and government of concocting false narratives about the incident from the outset.

Singh stated that Sonam was discovered at a dhaba in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, and was subsequently taken to the hospital by police. Expressing unwavering faith in his daughter's innocence, he called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry, alleging that the Meghalaya authorities were misleading the public and unjustly targeting Sonam.

In defense, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma announced the arrest of three individuals from Madhya Pradesh in connection with the crime, alongside a female suspect who surrendered. As investigations continue, the Raghuvanshi family has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for federal intervention, placing the spotlight on potential procedural flaws and justice for Raja Raghuvanshi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

