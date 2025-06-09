Left Menu

Meghalaya Police to Take Custody of Bereaved Widow in Ghazipur Case

Sonam Raghuvanshi, the widow of murdered Raja Raghuvanshi, was found in Uttar Pradesh and is set to be handed over to Meghalaya Police. The case has drawn controversy with accusations flying between the families and police, leading to demands for a CBI investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 10:54 IST
ADG Law and Order, Uttar Pradesh, Amitabh Yash (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh police revealed that they have not interrogated Sonam Raghuvanshi, as the investigation is under the jurisdiction of the Meghalaya Police. Sonam was located at a dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur road and will be delivered to the custody of Meghalaya authorities soon, according to ADG Amitabh Yash.

Sonam, widow of the late Raja Raghuvanshi, was discovered after communicating her location to family members, prompting police involvement. With Raja's body found and suspicions abounding, the case has become mired in dispute, demanding thorough investigation by the Meghalaya Police who are actively on the scene.

Various family members have voiced their perspectives: Raja's brother expressing willingness to accept Sonam's innocence until proven guilty, while Sonam's father accuses police of deception, urging for a CBI probe. Meanwhile, the arrest of three suspects in connection with Raja's death has been confirmed by authorities.

