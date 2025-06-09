Left Menu

Bitcoin Empowerment: Crypto Revolution in Kenya's Kibera Slum

In Kenya's Kibera slum, Bitcoin is providing financial inclusion where traditional banking services fall short. Through AfriBit Africa's initiative, residents are embracing cryptocurrency for daily transactions despite its inherent risks and volatility. This digital shift helps sidestep transaction fees and fosters economic empowerment in a historically underserved community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kibera | Updated: 09-06-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 14:03 IST
Bitcoin Empowerment: Crypto Revolution in Kenya's Kibera Slum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unexpected twist, Bitcoin is making waves on the dusty roads of Kibera, recognized as Africa's largest urban slum. Here, what looks like ordinary vegetable stands have adopted cryptocurrency as a form of payment.

Promoted by AfriBit Africa, a Kenyan fintech company, this initiative has seen around 200 residents of Soweto West, a part of Kibera, embrace Bitcoin, catalyzing a financial revolution in one of Kenya's most economically disadvantaged areas. Advocates see this as a step towards accessible, democratized financial services, while experts warn of the risks involved.

Despite concerns over Bitcoin's volatility and the absence of regulation, local residents, including market sellers and motorcycle taxis, have adopted the currency for transactions. They cite benefits such as lower transaction costs compared to popular platforms like M-PESA, and the ease of use even without a traditional bank account. However, the high exposure to Bitcoin's market fluctuations raises financial stability issues for these already vulnerable communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

 India
2
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
3
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025