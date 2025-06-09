Bitcoin Empowerment: Crypto Revolution in Kenya's Kibera Slum

In an unexpected twist, Bitcoin is making waves on the dusty roads of Kibera, recognized as Africa's largest urban slum. Here, what looks like ordinary vegetable stands have adopted cryptocurrency as a form of payment.

Promoted by AfriBit Africa, a Kenyan fintech company, this initiative has seen around 200 residents of Soweto West, a part of Kibera, embrace Bitcoin, catalyzing a financial revolution in one of Kenya's most economically disadvantaged areas. Advocates see this as a step towards accessible, democratized financial services, while experts warn of the risks involved.

Despite concerns over Bitcoin's volatility and the absence of regulation, local residents, including market sellers and motorcycle taxis, have adopted the currency for transactions. They cite benefits such as lower transaction costs compared to popular platforms like M-PESA, and the ease of use even without a traditional bank account. However, the high exposure to Bitcoin's market fluctuations raises financial stability issues for these already vulnerable communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)