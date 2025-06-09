Eleven Years of Transformation: India Under Modi's Leadership

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri emphasized the transformative growth India has witnessed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership over the past 11 years. Puri stated that poverty has significantly declined as 279 million people have risen above the poverty line, reducing the poverty rate from 24% to 5.3% according to World Bank figures.

Puri also highlighted the doubling of India's economy from $2 trillion to $4.3 trillion. He remarked that India's rapid growth rate has surpassed many nations it once competed with, signaling a new era of economic prowess. Such groundbreaking achievements were acknowledged as the NDA government, led by Modi, marked its 11th year in office.

In related developments, BJP President JP Nadda praised Modi's leadership, stating it has redefined India's political culture through good governance and bold policy decisions. Nadda remarked that the administration's focus on accountability and performance has altered the dynamics of Indian politics, laying a robust foundation for a self-reliant nation.

