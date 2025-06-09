Left Menu

Outcry Over Sexual Harassment in Government Home Sparks Major Reforms

A 13-year-old girl was sexually harassed by a male security staff at a government home in Tambaram, leading to his arrest. Following the incident and public outcry, the Tamil Nadu government announced staffing policy reforms, including appointing women security personnel, emphasizing its zero tolerance on crimes against women and children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 09-06-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 15:48 IST
A troubling incident in a government home in Tambaram has led to the arrest of a male security guard who allegedly attempted to sexually harass a 13-year-old girl. The incident has sparked an outcry, with political leaders condemning the act.

According to Tamil Nadu Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment, Geetha Jeevan, the accused was arrested following identification by the victim and analysis of CCTV footage. The victim, who suffered leg injuries, underwent surgery, and the minister assured strict government action against such offenses in line with Chief Minister M K Stalin's directive.

In response to the incident, the government plans to hire women security staff in similar institutions across the state. Political leaders like AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami have demanded further investigations to prevent such occurrences, while BJP's K Annamalai called for enhanced security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

