Mixed Markets as U.S.-China Trade Talks Resume in London

Wall Street's main indexes showed mixed performance on Monday as U.S.-China trade negotiations resumed in London. Investors remained hopeful despite unresolved issues between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. Progress in talks could lead to new trade deals, boosting equities. Tech stocks rose, while healthcare lagged.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, Wall Street's primary indexes reflected a mixed market performance as negotiations between the U.S. and China commenced in London. The discussions aim to smooth over trade disagreements that have unsettled financial markets throughout the year.

Top officials are focused on resolving issues around last month's preliminary trade agreement. This meeting follows a recent phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Peter Andersen, founder of Andersen Capital Management, expressed investors' hope for positive outcomes, even as unresolved issues remain.

Among the markets, the Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a decline, while the Nasdaq Composite saw gains spurred by tech stocks like Nvidia. In contrast, Tesla's stock saw a dip following a downgrade by brokerage Baird.

(With inputs from agencies.)

