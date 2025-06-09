Mixed Markets as U.S.-China Trade Talks Resume in London

On Monday, Wall Street's primary indexes reflected a mixed market performance as negotiations between the U.S. and China commenced in London. The discussions aim to smooth over trade disagreements that have unsettled financial markets throughout the year.

Top officials are focused on resolving issues around last month's preliminary trade agreement. This meeting follows a recent phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Peter Andersen, founder of Andersen Capital Management, expressed investors' hope for positive outcomes, even as unresolved issues remain.

Among the markets, the Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a decline, while the Nasdaq Composite saw gains spurred by tech stocks like Nvidia. In contrast, Tesla's stock saw a dip following a downgrade by brokerage Baird.

(With inputs from agencies.)