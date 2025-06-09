Gwalior District on High Alert Amid COVID-19 Case Surge

Amid a nationwide rise in COVID-19 infections, the Gwalior district in Madhya Pradesh has witnessed a spike in cases, according to a senior official on Monday. The district currently has six active cases, including three doctors, prompting health and district authorities to maintain a heightened state of alert.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr. Sachin Srivastava informed ANI that the infected individuals are in home isolation with no severe symptoms. Among them, three are medical professionals, and the others have recent travel histories, with one individual having returned from Badrinath and exhibiting common COVID-19 symptoms.

Dr. Srivastava stated that Gwalior is taking precautions, ensuring oxygen availability at hospitals and preparing designated COVID-19 wards. Although no severe cases necessitating hospitalization have been reported, beds are ready if needed. The CMHO urged public adherence to established COVID-19 protocols, including mask-wearing and avoiding crowded areas.

