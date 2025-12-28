Left Menu

Doctors on Strike: A Call for Justice and Security

Resident doctors in Himachal Pradesh are on an indefinite strike after Dr Raghav Narula's termination following a scuffle with a patient. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urges doctors to resume work, assuring a reopened inquiry. The strike disrupts medical services, with demands for a transparent investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 28-12-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 20:35 IST
Doctors on Strike: A Call for Justice and Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Resident doctors in Himachal Pradesh have launched an indefinite strike following the dismissal of Dr Raghav Narula from Indira Gandhi Medical College. Dr. Narula was removed from his position after a video surfaced showing an altercation with a patient, Arjun Singh, who allegedly provoked the doctor.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has urged the protesting doctors to halt the strike and return to work, as the government has promised to reopen the inquiry into the brawl. Medical services have been disrupted for the second day, with only emergency services functional.

The Resident Doctors' Association demands Dr Narula's reinstatement and a transparent investigation. The Health Minister criticized the strike, saying the situation was avoidable had the doctor apologized. New guidelines for doctors' security have been promised by the government.

TRENDING

1
Doctors on Strike: A Call for Justice and Security

Doctors on Strike: A Call for Justice and Security

 India
2
Delhi Winter Session: A Platform for Public Accountability and Legislative Scrutiny

Delhi Winter Session: A Platform for Public Accountability and Legislative S...

 India
3
Delhi Tightens Security for Festive Season Amid Intensified Surveillance

Delhi Tightens Security for Festive Season Amid Intensified Surveillance

 India
4
India Women Dominate Sri Lanka with Stellar T20I Performance

India Women Dominate Sri Lanka with Stellar T20I Performance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025