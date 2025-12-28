Doctors on Strike: A Call for Justice and Security

Resident doctors in Himachal Pradesh have launched an indefinite strike following the dismissal of Dr Raghav Narula from Indira Gandhi Medical College. Dr. Narula was removed from his position after a video surfaced showing an altercation with a patient, Arjun Singh, who allegedly provoked the doctor.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has urged the protesting doctors to halt the strike and return to work, as the government has promised to reopen the inquiry into the brawl. Medical services have been disrupted for the second day, with only emergency services functional.

The Resident Doctors' Association demands Dr Narula's reinstatement and a transparent investigation. The Health Minister criticized the strike, saying the situation was avoidable had the doctor apologized. New guidelines for doctors' security have been promised by the government.