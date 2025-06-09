Delhi Expands Engineering Department Amid Yamuna Clean-Up Efforts
Delhi's Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena, has approved a significant restructuring of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department to enhance its capacity in managing the Yamuna River cleanup. The restructured department will create 156 new posts and expand its operations, aiding civil works and providing relief to retired government employees.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move to advance Delhi's efforts to clean the Yamuna River, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has sanctioned a major restructuring of the city's Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FCD). This development underscores the government's dedication to improving public service conditions and infrastructure projects in the National Capital Territory.
The reorganization will add 156 new positions, predominantly for engineers, thereby bolstering the department's functions, which include management of key city drains, roads, and various civil works. This expansion aligns with the I&FCD's objective to handle more extensive responsibilities, increasing its current number of divisions from 14 to 20.
In another noteworthy resolution, LG Saxena has approved a proposal to extend "Government Servants" status to retired employees concerning membership at the Delhi Development Authority's Dwarka Golf Course, addressing longstanding appeals from former employees for equitable treatment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Irrigation Crisis in Salkoh: A Check Dam Damsel
PGIMER Neurosurgery Department Triumphs in Landmark Tumor Removal on 7-Foot-7 Patient
Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems
Controversial Appointment: Oil Executive Tyler Hassen's Rise in the Department of the Interior
Income Tax Department extends ITR filing deadline for AY 2025-26 to September 15 from July 31.