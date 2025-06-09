Delhi Expands Engineering Department Amid Yamuna Clean-Up Efforts

In a significant move to advance Delhi's efforts to clean the Yamuna River, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has sanctioned a major restructuring of the city's Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FCD). This development underscores the government's dedication to improving public service conditions and infrastructure projects in the National Capital Territory.

The reorganization will add 156 new positions, predominantly for engineers, thereby bolstering the department's functions, which include management of key city drains, roads, and various civil works. This expansion aligns with the I&FCD's objective to handle more extensive responsibilities, increasing its current number of divisions from 14 to 20.

In another noteworthy resolution, LG Saxena has approved a proposal to extend "Government Servants" status to retired employees concerning membership at the Delhi Development Authority's Dwarka Golf Course, addressing longstanding appeals from former employees for equitable treatment.

