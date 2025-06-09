Left Menu

Life Insurers Witness Robust Growth in New Business Premiums

Life insurers reported a 10.8% increase in new business premium collection in the first two months of FY2025-26. The rise was attributed to first-time buyers securing life insurance solutions, with individual premiums growing by 3.35% in May and a 2.46% year-to-date increase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 21:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The life insurance industry experienced significant growth in the first part of the fiscal year, with new business premium collection soaring by 10.8% over the year. Data from the Life Insurance Council highlighted a substantial 12.6% rise in new business premium collection for May 2025 alone.

The industry accumulated Rs 30,463 crore in new premium income in May 2025, an increase from Rs 27,034 crore recorded a year prior. Over the first two months of FY2025-26, premium collection reached Rs 52,427 crore, up from Rs 47,293 crore during April-May of FY2024-25.

Growth was largely driven by a surge in policies purchased by first-time buyers, leading to a notable increase in life insurers' combined individual and group premiums. The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) saw its new business premiums grow by 10.27% to Rs 18,405.04 crore in May 2025, while group premiums rose 13.79% for the same month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

