Operation Sindoor: India Stands Firm on Peace and Defence

On Monday, Milind Deora, a Shiv Sena MP and a member of the All-Party Delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, reaffirmed India's commitment to defending itself if provoked while stressing the nation's dedication to peace. The remarks came during a diplomatic outreach effort under Operation Sindoor, which seeks to enhance international relations.

Deora expressed his appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, and Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde for the chance to partake in the global outreach initiative. 'It was a rewarding experience to be part of the delegation traveling to the United States,' Deora remarked, offering gratitude to the Indian leaders for their support.

The delegation, which included non-permanent UN Security Council members like Guyana, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil, ended its tour in the United States. Deora clarified the delegation's primary goal: 'We were not to compare India with Pakistan. The global community already views Pakistan as a failing state, whereas India is becoming a leading economic power.'

Deora outlined the delegation's message, emphasizing non-aggression despite provocations: 'We aim for peace and stability, but reserve the right to defend when necessary. Terrorism is intolerable, and any future incidents involving Pakistan will be met with a firm response.' The delegation included Shambhavi Chaudhary, Sarfaraz Ahmed, G M Harish Balayagi, Shashank Mani Tripathi, Tejaswi Surya, Bhubaneswar K Lata, Mallikarjun Devda, and ex-Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

The visit aimed to solidify international partnerships concerning India's stance on the Pahalgam terror attack and its broader anti-terrorism strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)