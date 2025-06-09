Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Highlights Farmer-Centric Initiatives in New Delhi Visit

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, expressing gratitude for support while highlighting farmer-focused initiatives. At the Kisan Samman Samaroh, Adityanath emphasized key agricultural schemes including the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, benefiting millions of farmers and showcasing government efforts to enhance farmers' future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 23:20 IST
Yogi Adityanath Highlights Farmer-Centric Initiatives in New Delhi Visit
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid a courtesy visit to Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ @HMOIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political engagement, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday. The courtesy visit signaled strong bilateral relations between state and central leaderships. Yogi expressed gratitude towards Shah, acknowledging his support and guidance.

The Chief Minister utilized the platform to underline various agricultural initiatives during the Kisan Samman Samaroh in Auraiya, placing substantial emphasis on the government's farmer-centric policies. He articulated how, since 2014, farmers became integral to the government's agenda due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pivotal programs.

Notable initiatives discussed included the Soil Health Card, Agricultural Irrigation, and Insurance Schemes, alongside the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme, reportedly benefiting 12 crore farmers nationwide. Yogi noted substantial direct transfers into farmers' accounts, accentuating the double-engine government's commitment to farmer welfare.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025