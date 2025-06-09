Yogi Adityanath Highlights Farmer-Centric Initiatives in New Delhi Visit

In a significant political engagement, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday. The courtesy visit signaled strong bilateral relations between state and central leaderships. Yogi expressed gratitude towards Shah, acknowledging his support and guidance.

The Chief Minister utilized the platform to underline various agricultural initiatives during the Kisan Samman Samaroh in Auraiya, placing substantial emphasis on the government's farmer-centric policies. He articulated how, since 2014, farmers became integral to the government's agenda due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pivotal programs.

Notable initiatives discussed included the Soil Health Card, Agricultural Irrigation, and Insurance Schemes, alongside the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme, reportedly benefiting 12 crore farmers nationwide. Yogi noted substantial direct transfers into farmers' accounts, accentuating the double-engine government's commitment to farmer welfare.