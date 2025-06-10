Left Menu

Delhi Police Cracks Down: 154 Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants Deported

Delhi police deported 154 illegal Bangladeshi migrants caught in the Mahendra Park area. This action follows a larger operation that identified 470 illegal Bangladeshi nationals. Efforts are underway to trace documentation origin, while a drive to identify and repatriate unauthorized migrants continues in South West Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 10:03 IST
Delhi Police Cracks Down: 154 Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants Deported
DCP North West Delhi Bhisham Singh (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on illegal migration, Delhi police have deported 154 Bangladeshi nationals recently caught in the Mahendra Park area. This operation, which uncovered 11 families on June 6, is part of a larger drive against illegal migrants in the city.

According to Delhi police officials, these migrants were among the 470 identified living unlawfully in the capital following increased security measures post-Pahalgam terror attacks. The deportees are transported initially to Tripura before being repatriated to Bangladesh by road.

The police are also actively tracing the origins of fraudulent documentation, such as Aadhar cards, discovered with the detainees. The drive, spearheaded by both South West and North West district police, utilizes undercover informants to locate more individuals residing in Delhi without proper authorization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025