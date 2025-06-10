Delhi Police Cracks Down: 154 Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants Deported

In a significant crackdown on illegal migration, Delhi police have deported 154 Bangladeshi nationals recently caught in the Mahendra Park area. This operation, which uncovered 11 families on June 6, is part of a larger drive against illegal migrants in the city.

According to Delhi police officials, these migrants were among the 470 identified living unlawfully in the capital following increased security measures post-Pahalgam terror attacks. The deportees are transported initially to Tripura before being repatriated to Bangladesh by road.

The police are also actively tracing the origins of fraudulent documentation, such as Aadhar cards, discovered with the detainees. The drive, spearheaded by both South West and North West district police, utilizes undercover informants to locate more individuals residing in Delhi without proper authorization.

